(SALIDA, Colo.) — The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for alleged sexual assault on a child after a month-long investigation.

According to Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, investigators over the past month have been investigating a sexual assault on a child. On Wednesday, Aug. 23 deputies arrested 67-year-old Ernest Dale Himebaugh of Poncha Springs, Colorado.

Himebaugh is facing charges of: