(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says a stabbing left a man hospitalized on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Just after 10 p.m., CSPD responded to a stabbing call in the 2200 block of Westmoreland Road near Union Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers found one man that had been stabbed. CSPD says there was a family disturbance involving two men. Both were transported to the hospital for their injuries.

The man who was stabbed is stable, and the other man was treated and released, according to CSPD. The incident is still under investigation, and no arrests have been made at this time.