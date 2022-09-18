COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said that a man menaced staff at a restaurant, threatening to shoot them then refused to surrender to officers inside a home.

According to CSPD, on Saturday, Sept. 17 at around 3:30 a.m. CSPD was called to a restaurant on South Circle Drive near the Valley Hi Golf Course about an angry customer who was menacing staff with a handgun and threatened to return and shoot them.

Officers investigated, identifying the suspect and tracking them to the 2000 block of Farrington Street near the intersection of East Fountain Boulevard and South Powers Blvd. CSPD said that officers arrived at a single-family home, giving orders for the suspect to surrender. A resident inside the home was contacted by phone, they and the suspect refused to exit.

Officers explained the situation to the resident and another family member multiple times, afterwards the suspect exited the home and was taken into custody without incident.

CSPD said a shelter-in-place notification was sent out while they were attempting to talk to the suspect on Farrington Street.