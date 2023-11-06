(PUEBLO COUNTY) — A man has been sentenced to 12 years after an assault on a deputy that took place in 2022, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

PCSO said 34-year-old Brandon Medina was sentenced Friday to 12 years to be served consecutively with previous sentences from another unrelated case after Medina was found guilty of assault on a peace officer in September.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

The Sheriff’s Office said in 2022, Medina orchestrated an assault on a deputy serving in the Pueblo County Jail, along with two other inmates identified as 37-year-old Michael Wear and 32-year-old Isaiah Fuentes. The inmates punched and kicked the deputy and Medina placed the deputy in a chokehold, according to PCSO.

The deputy was able to call for help and other deputies arrived to help him. Earlier this year, Wear and Fuentes were sentenced to nine years for their role in the assault. The deputy injured has returned to work.