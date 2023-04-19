(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — A man who shot two deputies and made bomb threats in 2021 was found guilty, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

Courtesy of Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

50-year-old Eddie Lovins was found guilty of first-degree assault (two counts), second-degree assault (two counts) and criminal mischief.

In January 2021, Lovins allegedly shot two PCSO deputies and shot at other responders including a firefighter and a Colorado Parks & Wildlife officer. Both deputies were able to recover, per PCSO.

Responders went to Lovins’ Pueblo West home to investigate a bomb threat he had made to the Tennessee State Capitol when the shooting occurred.

Lovins will remain in the Pueblo County Jail and will be sentenced in June.