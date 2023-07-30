(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead with a wounded dog Saturday evening on July 29.

At approximately 9:55 p.m., Pueblo Police received information a person and a dog had been shot at a home in the 1000 block of Berkley Avenue. Arriving officers found a man dead and a wounded dog on scene, per PPD.

PPD said a suspect has been named in the incident. The victim will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner at a later time.

This case is the 17th homicide in Pueblo in 2023, according to PPD.

If anyone has any information on this incident, contact Pueblo Police dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Joe Cardona at (719) 553-3385. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.