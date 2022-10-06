(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A man found dead by hikers in May 2022 on Old Stage Road has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has charged the suspect, who was already incarcerated on unrelated charges.

The body of 30-year-old Jermaine Trevion Wilson was found near the 4600 block of Old Stage Road after deputies received reports of a body found near the area. Wilson’s death was determined to be suspicious.

Courtesy of EPSO

After months of continued investigation, EPSO identified the suspect as 30-year-old Marquis Dunlap. Dunlap was charged with Second Degree Murder for the death of Wilson.

The suspect was previously arrested on Possession of Weapon charges and has been incarcerated within the Federal Bureau of Prisons on unrelated charges, according to police records.