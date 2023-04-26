(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is asking witnesses to come forward with information regarding a man found dead near railroad tracks on Sunday, April 9.

Courtesy: City of Fountain

31-year-old Christian Cook was found unresponsive by a BNSF Railway employee near Alegre Circle and Highway 85/87 in Fountain. Cook was pronounced dead by medical personnel who responded to the scene.

FPD said any provided information would be beneficial.

“We want the family to have some closure and until we have some answers that can’t happen,” stated FPD in a press release.

Anyone with information or who may be a witness to this investigation is asked to call FPD. To remain anonymous contact the FPD’s Anonymous Tip Line at (719) 382-4200, Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867), or www.crimestop.net. If the information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.