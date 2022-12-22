(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is investigating a body found early morning on Thursday, Dec. 22.

Shortly before 7:40 a.m., an El Paso County Parks Officer was checking on the homeless in the area of Highway 85 and Alegre Street when the officer found a man dead on scene.

Detectives with FPD responded to the scene and assumed responsibility for the investigation. Police say preliminary information does not show any signs of foul play but the El Paso County Coroner will make the final determination on the cause and manner of death.

At this time, FPD states there is no danger to the public. This is an ongoing case and will continue to be investigated.