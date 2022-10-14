(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner said a 67-year-old man’s death is now being investigated as a homicide after his body was found on Wednesday, Oct. 10.

The death was initially labeled suspicious on Wednesday, after officers responded to the 100 block of North Dayton Avenue shortly before noon on a report of a dead body. Due to the unknown circumstances surrounding the death, Crimes Against Persons Detectives were called to process the incident as suspicious.

On Friday, Oct. 14, the Pueblo County Coroner identified the man as 67-year-old Ronald Thomas, and said his death was officially being investigated as a homicide.

The Pueblo Police Department said based on initial information, this does appear to be an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the community.

This is an ongoing investigation and if anyone has information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department Communications Center at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Ryan Torres at 719-320-6037.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.