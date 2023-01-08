(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after finding a man dead in an apartment early Sunday morning on Jan. 8.

Shortly before 4:40 a.m., CSPD received a 911 call on reports of shots fired in the 300 Block of East Brookside Street. Upon arrival, officers found a man dead in an apartment with apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene. At this time, there is no active threat to the community and the investigation is ongoing, said CSPD.