COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was found dead in a home on Gunshot Pass Drive near North Powers Boulevard on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Trevor Branson, 19, was a resident of Colorado Springs. His cause and manner of death have yet to be determined by the Coroner’s Office. Branson’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) found Branson dead at a residence after responding to reports of a shooting at the home on Sunday, Sept. 18.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.