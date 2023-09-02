(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a possible shooting after a man was found dead early Saturday morning on Sept. 2.

Shortly after 3 a.m., CSPD responded to a report of a shooting near the 400 block of Tia Juana Street. Arriving officers found a man dead on scene.

A second man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, per CSPD. No arrests have been made at this time.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.