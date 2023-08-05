Man found dead after plane crash near Falcon

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said a man believed to be the pilot of a crashed aircraft was found dead at the scene Saturday afternoon, Aug. 5.
Shortly after 12 p.m., EPSO received multiple reports of a plane crash near Meadowlake Airport near Falcon in unincorporated El Paso County.
Arriving authorities found a man believed to be the pilot dead on scene. The crashed aircraft was a small, single-engine plane, according to EPSO.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be the lead investigating agency for this incident.