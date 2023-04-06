(HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Huerfano County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is investigating a homicide that occurred three miles east of Gardner on Sunday, March 5.

41-year-old David Freilino was taken into custody following an investigation, according to HCSO.

At approximately 2 p.m., a man called 911 and reported arriving home to find his wife shot. Arriving deputies found a 64-year-old woman dead with injuries consistent with a homicide.

Freilino was identified as a suspect and neighbor, said HCSO.