(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was arrested on charges of Reckless Endangerment after a gasoline spill and small fire that evacuated an apartment building on Bijou Street on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at approximately 1 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to the Woodbine Apartments in the 2000 block of East Bijou Street to assist the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).
The fire department was responding to a suspected Hazardous Material (HazMat) situation after a strong odor of gasoline was reported on the third floor of the building. A portion of the building was immediately evacuated by the property manager to ensure the safety of tenants.
CSPD said a man, identified as Alden Fears, was reportedly seen with a gas can and a lighter, and after speaking to him, officers learned that Fears allegedly “fell with the gas can accidentally causing a small fire.”
The fire was immediately extinguished, CSPD said, and there was minimal damage to the property. CSPD said people who had been evacuated were allowed to return home around 2:15 p.m.
Fears was arrested and charged with Reckless Endangerment.