(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was arrested on charges of Reckless Endangerment after a gasoline spill and small fire that evacuated an apartment building on Bijou Street on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at approximately 1 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to the Woodbine Apartments in the 2000 block of East Bijou Street to assist the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

The fire department was responding to a suspected Hazardous Material (HazMat) situation after a strong odor of gasoline was reported on the third floor of the building. A portion of the building was immediately evacuated by the property manager to ensure the safety of tenants.

CSPD said a man, identified as Alden Fears, was reportedly seen with a gas can and a lighter, and after speaking to him, officers learned that Fears allegedly “fell with the gas can accidentally causing a small fire.”

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Dylan Ziolkowski

The fire was immediately extinguished, CSPD said, and there was minimal damage to the property. CSPD said people who had been evacuated were allowed to return home around 2:15 p.m.

Fears was arrested and charged with Reckless Endangerment.