(PUEBLO, Colo.) — An arrest warrant was obtained for a man after two deputies were injured during an attempt at his arrest on Friday, Aug. 4, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriffs Office

In addition to his prior warrants, 33-year-old Laramie Fields, is now facing charges for Assault in the First Degree, Second Degree Assault on a Peace Officer, Vehicular Assault, Criminal Mischief, Possession of a Defaced Firearm, Resisting Arrest, Reckless Endangerment and Violation of a Protection Order. He is currently being held on a $150,000 cash-only bond.

On Friday, a deputy recognized Fields’ vehicle in a Grease Monkey Parking lot in Pueblo West. Fields was seen sleeping inside his truck.

When he awoke, Fields started his vehicle and rammed multiple patrol vehicles causing several thousand dollars in damage. He drove directly into a Deputy who suffered serious bodily injury after being hit, per PCSO.

Another Deputy was treated for injuries to his hand. Both deputies have since recovered, said PCSO. Fields was taken to a Pueblo County Detention Facility where he was booked on his warrants.