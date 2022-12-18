(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man is facing various felony charges including the attempted murder of a peace officer following an early morning shooting that left an officer injured on Sunday, Dec. 18.

The suspect was taken into custody and will later be booked into the Criminal Justice Center on multiple counts of various felony charges including attempted murder of a peace officer, according to CSPD Lieutenant Alan Vantland.

At approximately 3 a.m., officers were called out to the intersection of North Prospect Street and East Willamette Avenue following reports of an individual randomly firing a gun in a neighborhood. CSPD said the caller was a family member of the suspect.

While police spoke with the victim at the scene, the suspect began shooting in the direction of all officers, according to Vantland. Officers were able to get the victim out of the area while the Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) responded to the scene. TEU contained the situation and ultimately called out the suspect.

“The suspect was taken into custody without any further use of force,” said Vantland.

One officer and the suspect sustained minor injuries, according to Vantland. The suspect was transported to a hospital for treatment. During the incident, neighboring houses were asked to shelter in place. At this time, Vantland said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

CSPD is continuing to investigate the case, including what weapon the suspect used and his motive. Vantland stated the case is not domestic violence related.