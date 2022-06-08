COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 News has obtained the arrest affidavit for Calvin Coffer, the man who exposed himself at a Colorado Springs restaurant.

On June 5, an officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was sent to a restaurant near Garden of the Gods and I-25 to follow up on an indecent exposure call that had been made the previous day just before 7 p.m.

The officer made contact via phone with the staff member who made the initial report, identified as a chef at the restaurant, who stated one of his waitresses was serving a heavyset white man with face tattoos on the patio of the business. As the waitress and a father with his young daughter walked out onto the patio, they witnessed the man masturbating.

The man, later identified as 32-year-old Calvin Coffer, fled the business.

During their investigation, officers learned Coffer was staying at the La Quinta Inn near the restaurant. They witnessed a man and a woman leaving the room at the La Quinta that Coffer was thought to be staying in, and when officers tried to make contact, the two people ran. The woman was stopped by an officer and confirmed that Coffer was inside the room at the hotel.

Coffer has multiple indecent exposure convictions out of Texas, and Colorado Statutes state if an offender has two previous convictions, the charge is elevated to a sixth-degree felony. In addition to these charges, Coffer also has an open case in El Paso County that includes motor vehicle theft, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, vehicular eluding, eluding a police officer, multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance, and more.

Coffer was taken into custody without incident.