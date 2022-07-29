COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for two suspect who shot into a parked vehicle multiple times until the victim was able to run away Wednesday evening.

At 6:31 p.m., CSPD was notified of a shooting near a residential area.

Witnesses state the victim drove into a cul-de-sac near the corner of Dickens Dr. and Elizabeth St. where he parked his vehicle. Two men walked up to the vehicle and began shooting into the car.

Police reports say that the victim backed into another parked vehicle while attempting to flee. The two suspects were seen leaving in a dark-colored SUV.

The victim drove himself to a business nearby where he asked individuals to call 911 because he had been shot.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he is expected to survive his injuries.

Officers recovered multiple shell casings from the scene.

There is no known threat to the community. CSPD says the case appears to be an isolated incident.

No arrests have been made at this time.