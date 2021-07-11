Man dies following motorcycle crash in Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — One man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a Dodge Dakota pickup truck Friday evening.

Around 8:30 p.m., a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Highway 50 in Fremont County. According to police, the motorcycle exited at the ramp for Highway 115 and failed to stop for the stop sign while attempting to turn left.

The motorcycle collided with the front of a Dodge Dakota pickup truck.

The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene. He was a 51-year-old man from Canon City. The driver of the Dodge Dakota, a 27-year-old man from Penrose, suffered minor injuries.

Names are not being released until the next of kin are notified. Police said speed is a possible contributing factor in this crash.