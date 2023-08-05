(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Saturday morning, Aug. 5.

Shortly after 9:10 a.m., CSPD was called to a home in the 200 block of West Brookside Street to investigate a shooting. Arriving officers found a man dead at the scene.

CSPD said its detectives identified all suspects involved in the case, but there are no arrests made at this time.

This is an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to the case is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.