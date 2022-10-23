(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) reported that a man was killed on Colorado 50 after being ejected from his motorcycle, Saturday night on Oct. 22.

At approximately 9:16 p.m., CSP received reports of a fatal crash on Colorado 50 west of Pueblo. An investigation found that a 44-year-old motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on the shoulder of the highway when it scraped the passenger side of a second vehicle. CSP said the motorcyclist lost control and then hit the rear side of a third vehicle.

The rider of the motorcycle was ejected and died on scene, according to police reports. No other individuals were injured.