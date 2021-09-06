Man dead after stabbing at Colorado Springs Flea Market

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police say they responded to a stabbing at the Colorado Springs Flea Market on East Platte Avenue on Monday afternoon. They said the victim, an adult man, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

CSPD is investigating the incident as a homicide and say that, although they have interviewed witnesses and the person who stabbed the man, no arrests have been made.

At this point, no information regarding what led up to the deadly stabbing has been released.

The department’s Violent Crime Section has assumed responsibility for the investigation.