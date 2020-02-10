Man dead after shooting in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs Police responded to a death investigation in southeast part of Colorado Springs.

Police responded to Mazatlan Circle near Fountain and Chelton around 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening. When they arrived they found an adult man who had been shot and killed. Lt. James Sokolik with CSPD spoke with media on scene and stated that detectives from the homicide unit will be taking over the investigation.

Officials stated it could be a possible homicide but they don’t have any suspects in custody. They said there is no threat to the public at this time. They have not identified the victim.

Those detectives on scene interviewed witnesses and neighbors in the area who may have seen or heard anything leading up to the shooting.

The scene is still active so officials ask anyone heading that way to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

If you may have seen or heard anything leading up to the shooting please contact official at (719) 44-7000.