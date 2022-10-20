(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man who died from a rollover traffic crash that occurred early Saturday morning on Sept. 24, has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

A completed autopsy confirmed 19-year-old, Tate Byrum, as the victim who died as a result of his injuries.

At 12:15 a.m., CSPD was called near Vista Del Pico Boulevard and Pacific Crest Drive regarding a single-vehicle crash. At the scene, officers discovered that the vehicle was traveling north on Vista Del Pico at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the car.

Police reports state that the vehicle struck the east curb of the roadway and began to roll. Two passengers in the vehicle were ejected during the rollover. The vehicle was occupied by four people, all of whom were transported to a hospital, some with life-threatening injuries.

Byrum died on Thursday, Sept. 29, from injuries suffered during the crash. An autopsy from the Coroner’s Office was completed the next day on Friday, Sept. 30.

CSPD says Byrum’s death is the 41st traffic crash in Colorado Springs in 2022. At this time in 2021, there were 38 fatal traffic crashes in the city.