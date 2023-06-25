(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man who crashed into the gate of the Colorado Springs Police Department’s (CSPD) impound lot during a medical emergency was hospitalized Saturday evening, June 24.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., officers were called to the CSPD Impound lot located at 2700 East Last Vegas Street for an individual reportedly ramming the gate and breaking in. Arriving officers found two men involved in the incident.

Officers were told the driver experienced a medical emergency, which resulted in the driver losing control of the vehicle and crashing into the metal fencing along the eastern wall of the impound lot.

The driver was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries for further medical treatment.

CSPD said the damaged fencing has been secured.