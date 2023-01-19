AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Taco Bell customer says he was hospitalized with rat poisoning.

The sheriff’s office said they received a report of a disturbance in the drive-thru of a Taco Bell at 16776 E. Smoky Hill Rd. at around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

A customer allegedly got into an argument with an employee in the drive-thru because the soda machine was not working.

Later that day, around 7:50 p.m., the sheriff’s office said a man was taken to the hospital after ingesting what was believed to be rat poisoning in his food.

Deputies said the man who was hospitalized was the same person involved in the argument at Taco Bell earlier in the day.

The man told deputies that he waited until around 7 p.m. to eat his tacos and then he became very ill and called 911 and was taken to the hospital.

Investigators were sent to the Taco Bell and the man’s house to get any food that was left.

The sheriff’s office said they are still going through video from Taco Bell and investigating the man’s claims.