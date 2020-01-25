Man cited for using fake skeleton to drive in HOV lane

The average American spends an equivalent of about nine days commuting to and from work.

PHOENIX (AP) — A 62-year-old man tried to disguise a fake skeleton as a passenger just to use the HOV lane before an Arizona state trooper pulled him over this week.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the man was cited after being stopped on Thursday.

The skeleton was sitting upright, wearing a hat and was tied to the front seat. Department spokesman Raul Garcia said troopers cite about 7,000 HOV lane violators every year.

Last April, a man was pulled over after driving in the HOV lane with a mannequin wearing a sweatshirt, baseball cap and sunglasses.