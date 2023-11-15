(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A judge has ruled there is substantial evidence on all counts to proceed to trial in the case of the Pueblo man accused in the murder of Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra.

The El Paso County courtroom witnessed emotional scenes as family and close friends of Officer Becerra broke down in tears upon hearing the decision to take the case to trial.

The prosecution presented four witnesses who vividly described the events of the night of Feb. 2, leading to Officer Becerra’s tragic death. The officer had fallen 40 feet from an overpass during a pursuit while chasing 32-year-old Devon Bobian and two others who were attempting to run from police after being located in a stolen vehicle.

Bobian faces a primary charge of second-degree murder in connection with Officer Becerra’s death. Testimonies were given from three detectives with the Fountain Police Department directly involved in the pursuit, and an El Paso County Sheriff’s Office detective, who was in charge of reviewing body-worn camera footage from that night.

According to witnesses, while the two others involved in the pursuit surrendered, Bobian jumped onto the hood of Officer Becerra’s car as he was cornered against the guardrail. Prosecutors argued that Bobian’s actions led directly to Officer Becerra’s fall from the bridge.

Based on the presented evidence, the judge deemed it substantial enough to warrant a trial for Bobian. Apart from the charge of second-degree murder, Bobian also faces accusations of vehicular eluding, motor vehicle theft, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, and two counts of aggravated robbery.

Bobian will remain in custody at the El Paso County Jail as he awaits his arraignment hearing scheduled for Jan. 10.