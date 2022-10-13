Man charged for killing alleged suspect of homeless camp fire, police say

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) arrested and charged a man on Wednesday, Oct. 12, for killing an alleged suspect accused of starting a fire in a homeless camp.

Courtesy of EPSO

64-year-old Gregory Paul Lee was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail for the murder of 49-year-old Jose Delgado-Diaz. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has yet to determine the cause and manner of Delgado-Diaz’s death.

On Monday, Oct. 10, deputies along with several fire departments responded to a large fire in a homeless camp near B street in unincorporated El Paso County just before 2 a.m. Several RVs and other motor vehicles were found engulfed in flames, according to EPSO.

Deputies were told by numerous residents of the homeless camp, of an individual who they believed was responsible for setting the fire.

Later that morning, EPSO received a 911 call reporting a man who appeared to have been shot behind a business a short distance away from the scene of the fire, just before 6:30 a.m. When deputies arrived, they discovered a man with at least one stab wound to his chest. The victim died on scene despite life-saving measures. Deputies said the man matched the description of the suspect who allegedly set fire to the homeless camp.

After multiple interviews with witnesses, a person of interest was identified. Lee was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail under the charge of First Degree Murder.