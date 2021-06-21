Man caught dumping human waste into high mountain stream

COLORADO — A man will soon have to report to court after being caught dumping human waste into a high mountain stream.

According to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) NE Region Twitter account, Wildlife Officer Joe Nicholson discovered the man dumping bags of waste from his camp latrine into the stream. Nicholson then ordered the man to clean it and supervised him while he did so.

This man was caught dumping bags of human waste from his camp latrine in a high mountain stream. Charges were filed for littering public lands after wildlife officer Joe Nicholson supervised him cleaning up the waste. pic.twitter.com/1I1rcin3gk — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) June 21, 2021

Charges have been filed against the man for littering public lands. Authorities say he will receive a court summon where a judge will decide the fine.

In a tweet, CPW NR Region said “Officer Nicholson wants to remind people camping and recreating in @ClearCreekCoGov that our natural landscapes and waters are NOT your toilet or your personal dump. Pack it in, pack it out!”