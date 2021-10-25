Man breaks into occupied home in Pueblo, threatens resident

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police are reporting the arrest of 33-year-old Leandro Pino for felony menacing over the weekend.

Police say Pino forced his way into a home on the 2700 block of Freedom Avenue and initially refused to leave.

The home was occupied and the resident told police Pino threatened her with a loaded handgun. Pino is also accused of causing significant damage to the home. The resident was able to get out of the house before police arrived.

Eventually, police called in their SWAT Team and, after a long negotiation with Pino on his cell phone, he walked out and was taken into custody.