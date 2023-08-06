(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said 33-year-old Laramie Fields was booked into the Pueblo County Jail on Saturday, Aug. 5 on five warrants, and faces additional charges related to his arrest.

Fields was arrested Friday, Aug. 4, after he was found sleeping inside his tuck in a Pueblo West Shopping Center. PCSO said he tried to drive away but was pinned by patrol vehicles.

Two deputies were injured during his arrest, according to PCSO. Fields was booked on five warrants including, theft, aggravated motor vehicle theft, Fugitive of Justice, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

“He faces additional charges related to Friday’s incident in Pueblo West,” said PCSO.