COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a man was attacked Friday night after refusing to give a ride to an unknown male.

According to CSPD, an unknown man approached a couple sleeping in their vehicle at North Academy Boulevard and Palmer Park Blvd. The man asked for a ride and was repeatedly told no by the woman in the vehicle.

CSPD said the man in the vehicle got out with a baseball bat telling the other man to leave. A fight occurred and the suspect took possession of the bat from the male victim. The suspect struck the victim with the bat causing serious injury. The victim was transported to the hospital and was in serious condition.

The suspect left before officers arrived, if you have any information contact CSPD.