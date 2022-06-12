COLORADO SPRINGS — A man wanted for a murder near Walgreens has been arrested Sunday.

According to police records, 28-year-old Joshua Johnson, was pulled over on Interstate-25 near Walensburg by Colorado State Troopers. He was taken into custody and is being charged with one count of Murder in the First Degree.

At 6:55 p.m., CSPD responded to the area of 6800 Centennial Blvd. on the corner of Flying W Ranch Rd. and Centennial Blvd. regarding an individual who had died.

Detectives from the Homicide/Assault Unit assumed responsibility for the investigation and identified Johnson as the prime suspect involved in the murder.

At this time, information regarding the suspect and the victim have not been disclosed.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Additional information will be released as appropriate