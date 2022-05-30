PUEBLO, Colo. — A man has been arrested after a fight and shooting in Pueblo that sent two people to the hospital.

Just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, Pueblo Police responded to the 1000 block of East Evans Avenue, near the intersection of West Summit Avenue on a reported fight. When officers arrived, they found two victims, a man and a woman, who had been shot. Both were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, though they are expected to survive.

Police were able to identify the suspect as 29-year-old Ryan Bobby Cruz. Cruz has previous arrests for possession of a weapon by previous offender, 1st degree assault, felony menacing, and aggravated motor vehicle theft.

Cruz was arrested on charges of attempted 1st degree murder (two counts), possession of a weapon by previous offender, and parole hold.