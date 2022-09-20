WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The Weld County Sheriff’s Office says a man is in custody in connection to the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a deputy on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was tracked to Fort Collins based on numerous tips provided by the public. He was arrested around 10:15 p.m. on Monday night. His identity has not yet been released.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that 24-year-old Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz was killed in the hit-and-run crash.

Colorado State Patrol is leading the investigation into the circumstances of the crash, assisted by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said more information will be released about the investigation at some point on Tuesday.

Anyone with any information about this investigation is urged to call Colorado State Patrol investigators at 303-239-4501.