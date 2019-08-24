Man arrested in connection with assault in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Friday evening officers were investigating a domestic violence complaint at the 300 block of W. Dale Street.

During the investigation, officers established probable cause for a domestic violence arrest for second-degree assault.

Officers identified the suspect as 58-year-old Jay Michel.

Officers went to Michel’s residence and upon arrival, the suspect refused to exit his residence. Due to the suspect’s refusal to exit the residence, containment was set up on the residence.

After several announcements and a brief standoff, the suspect exited the residence peacefully and was taken into custody without incident.