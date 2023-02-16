(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man who Pueblo Police had asked for help identifying was identified and arrested in connection to multiple armed robberies in Pueblo that occurred in January.

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) originally tweeted about the robberies on Jan. 30, and said the man in accompanying photos was a suspect in connection to several robberies that occurred the last few weeks of January.

On Thursday, Feb. 16, PPD said the man had been identified as 28-year-old Manuel Rodriguez. Rodriguez was taken into custody on Wednesday, Feb. 15 without incident, PPD said.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Rodriguez is due in Pueblo County Court Feb. 17.