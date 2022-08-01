COLORADO SPRINGS — After a missing 7-year-old boy was found on Sunday, Fountain Police have arrested a man on multiple charges including kidnapping.

According to a press release sent out by the Fountain Police Department (FPD), 7-year-old Ashton Laymon was last seen on Saturday, July 30 at around 5:30 p.m. near the 800 block of Santa Fe Avenue, off the Santa Fe/I-25 interchange. He reportedly told his mom he was going to stay with a friend but wouldn’t tell her who he was going to stay with. He never returned home.

Ashton was subsequently located on Sunday, though the circumstances of his disappearance remained uncertain at the time, as FPD reported that there were “multiple persons of interest in the case.”

UPDATE: Fountain PD says there are multiple persons of interest in the case and that it remains an active investigation. More information tomorrow. https://t.co/Q1qopz8c4l — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) July 31, 2022

Those circumstances became clear on Monday, when FPD announced a suspect had been arrested in the case. In the press release, FPD said officers investigating the night Ashton went missing learned from witnesses that he had been seen alone at several different homeless encampments and businesses.

Investigators learned on Saturday that Ashton was last seen with a man later identified as 28-year-old Kristopher Lockit and another adult man. Detectives located Lockit near the intersection of Marksheffel Road and Woodmen Road and found Ashton with him, appearing unharmed.

Lockit was arrested on July 31 and booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center. He faces felony charges of kidnapping and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, as well as a misdemeanor charge count of reckless endangerment.

Ashton was taken into protective custody by Fountain Police. According to the press release, the Department of Human Services placed Ashton back in the home with his mother, against the recommendation from FPD.

FPD said Ashton’s mother was issued a criminal summons for child abuse, based on circumstances surrounding Ashton’s abduction and information gained from witnesses. At this time, the other adult male has not been charged, however, the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Brian Cristiani at 719-382-4217 or Sergeant Sheyna Marshall at 719-382-6918. If you wish to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.