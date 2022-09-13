COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs man is facing charges of road rage attempted homicide, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Police said, on Tuesday, Sept. 13, CSPD detectives, with assistance from the Tactical Enforcement Unit, executed a search warrant on Murray Boulevard just south of East Platte Avenue. The search was in response to a road rage attempted homicide that occurred on Aug. 21 near North Powers Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard.

According to CSPD, detectives identified the suspect as 23-year-old Canon Van Slyke. Van Slyke was at Murray Blvd and was arrested without incident.