COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man involved in several vehicle thefts and other criminal mischiefs.

Detectives were watching a pattern offender who had been on a recent crime spree, which included several Bureau of Motor Vehicle (BMV) locations, thefts, criminal mischiefs, stolen vehicles and more.

After several hours, detectives witnessed the suspect in a stolen vehicle. The suspect left his home and ran on foot through the intersection of Airport and Murray. Police said the man was armed with a handgun.

Officers with the Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) chased the suspect until he was arrested without incident.

CSPD recovered a stolen U-haul box truck loaded with stolen items. Several other vehicles that were stolen were also recovered.

The suspect was arrested on multiple felony warrants for Eluding, Felony Criminal Mischief and Felony Theft. Police said more charges are also pending.