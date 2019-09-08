Man arrested for breaking into a Walmart in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo — A man arrested after police caught him trying to break into a closed Walmart and threatening an employee with a knife, according to police.

Police say around 1:15 A.M. they were dispatched to a Walmart located at 6310 S. Highway 85 in Fountain after a man threatened an employee with a knife and attempted to break into the closed store.

When officers arrived, the man was already inside the store, after damaging the entrance doors.

Police say the man, 32-year-old Joshua Berta, complied with police commands and was taken into custody without incident.

At the time of the arrest, Berta was armed with a knife and has reportedly caused thousands of dollars’ worth of damage to the store.

Anyone with information, or is a witness to this investigation, is asked to call 719-390-5555.