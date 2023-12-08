(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said 25-year-old Joseph Gaetz was arrested after threatening to shoot his landlord’s adult son on Friday, Dec. 8.

Officers responded to the 3600 block of Overton Street near Airport Road on a report of a disturbance involving a weapon just after noon on Friday. CSPD said Gaetz called the police claiming to have been attacked with a machete by his landlord.

CSPD said when officers arrived at the scene, Gaetz was uncooperative. After contacting the landlord, CSPD said the investigation did not support Gaetz’s version of events.

After leaving the scene, officers were immediately called back for a disturbance. CSPD said Gaetz had threatened to shoot the landlord’s son. Officers were able to safely evacuate the landlord and family.

The Tactical Enforcement Unit was contacted and Gaetz surrendered peacefully, according to police.