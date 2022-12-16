(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested a man suspected of sharing child sexual abuse material following an investigation that started in September.

In September 2022 CSPD Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit started an investigation after receiving multiple reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a suspect uploading numerous files using a known electronic service provider.

The investigation led detectives to the 400 block of South Hancock Avenue. On Dec. 15, ICAC detectives along with Special Agents with Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant at a residence in the area and arrested 64-year-old Registered Sex Offender James Wofford. Wofford was arrested for Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

NCMEC’s CyberTipline is the nation’s centralized reporting system for the online exploitation of children. The public can make reports of suspected online exploitation of children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or at report.cybertip.org.