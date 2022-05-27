WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — The Woodland Park Police Department (WPPD) arrested a man for engaging in patterns of unlawful sexual conduct with minors.

Courtesy of WPPD

The man identified as Samuel David Harris, 20. An affidavit based on a six-month long investigation, warranted his arrest based on the following charges:

Sexual Assault- Under Age 15 (Felony 4)

Contributing to the Delinquency of Minors- four counts (Felony 4)

Sexual Exploitation of a Child- Possess/Control of Sexually Exploitative Material (Felony 5)

Sexual Exploitation of a Child Under 18 (Felony 5)

Sexual Exploitation of a Child- Permits, Engage, Induces, or Entices (Felony 5)

Unlawful Sexual Contact (Misdemeanor 1)

Harris is currently held on a $20,000 bond at a criminal justice center.

WPPD asks anyone who may have been victimized buy Harris to contact Det. Sgt. Shannon Everhart at (719) 687-9262 to make a report.