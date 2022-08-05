COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested 38-year-old Jordan Jago of Colorado Springs on Aug. 2 for the human trafficking of a minor for sexual servitude.

The suspect faces several other felony sexual offenses involving a minor.

Jago contacted an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old girl on social media and proceeded to befriend her. He paid for the person he believed to be a 14-year-old to travel from her alleged home city to his residence in Colorado Springs.

Jago then began to assist the undercover detective in setting up an OnlyFans Account to facilitate the posting of sexually explicit content. He told the detective he would help set prices for her content on OnlyFans.

Police say that in addition to the Human Trafficking of a minor for sexual servitude, Jago also intended to have sexual intercourse with the undercover detective when she arrived at his residence, believing she was a 14-year-old.

Human Trafficking of a minor for sexual servitude is a Class Two Felony offense.

CSPD would like to remind parents and guardians to take reasonable means to monitor their juvenile’s social media accounts and prevent online predators from victimizing minors.