PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department has arrested a man for multiple charges related to possession of a controlled substance.

Pueblo PD announced the arrest of Bryan Landeros Friday afternoon as a part of the agency’s Safe Streets Arrests.

Landeros was wanted with a warrant for Dangerous Drugs which included Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute and Vehicular Eluding, according to Pueblo PD.

The 22-year-old man had a bond set at $20,000.

Individuals interested in submitting any tips on information regarding any crimes can contact the Pueblo Police Department.

Anonymous tips can be submitted with the Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or online HERE.