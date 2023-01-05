(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man has been arrested for the Human Trafficking and Pimping of several women in Colorado Springs and around the country on Wednesday, Dec. 31.

39-year-old Luture Marquese Evans was arrested by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) following a month-long investigation.

Evans has lived and operated in Colorado Springs for many years and has also traveled to other states around the country, according to CSPD. He had several social media accounts used for Human Trafficking and Pimping, per CSPD.

The Metro Vice Unit is seeking assistance in locating additional victims who had dealings with Evans. If you or someone you know was a victim, approached by Evans, or have additional information, contact CSPD’s Metro Vice Unit at (719) 444-7747 or contact the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-STOP (7867).